Marian Keefer, 92, was born Sept. 19, 1926, the second of three children. She peacefully passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale Keefer of 57 years who passed in 2006; their son, Stanley Dale Keefer; her sister Sylvia Bonneville; and brother Charles Wolverton.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Thomas) Eierk of Lewiston; her granddaughter, Stacy (Bryan) Gray, and their children, Izabella and Jakob Gray of Hayden, Idaho; and grandson Scott Eier of Yakima.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
A graveside memorial will be at 2 p.m. June 1 at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima. Friends and family are welcome to attend with a reception to follow.