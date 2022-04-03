Marguerite Helen Brown, 97, passed peacefully Friday, March 4, 2022, at her Touchmark at Meadow Lake Village residence in Meridian, Idaho. Marguerite (Maggie) was preceded in passing by her loving husband of 70 years, John Henry Brown, in 2017. She is survived by her three children — Wendi Johnson and husband Ron, of Eagle, Idaho; Lauren Slette and husband Mike, of Boise; and David Brown and wife Andreia, of Puyallup, Wash. Additionally, she was blessed with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Born and raised June 27, 1924, in Michigan, the daughter of Leon and Verna Campbell Dolbee, she grew up in Vicksburg, Mich., where she met John in the 10th grade at Vicksburg High School. Maggie married John in 1946 after Ensign John returned from flying aircraft from carriers in WWII. The couple migrated west to Olympia to support John’s timber technology career in the great northwest. Here is where Wendi was born, and where Maggie always cherished as her favorite place to live — with a kitchen window view of perpetually snowcapped Mount Rainier. A move back east to Syracuse, N.Y., followed in 1956 for John’s doctoral work, and David and Lauren were born at the turn of the decade there.
The Browns would sink permanent roots in Idaho. Maggie and John’s close circle of friends came from the Methodist Church and couples golfing. The family remembers endless goodwill shared amongst the Methodist ladies’ group between our families and those less fortunate by these warmhearted, caring women. Maggie’s golden years were spent with Dad exactly where she wanted to be — next to her family in Boise, where their daughters had established homes.
Marguerite will be inurned at the Boise National Veterans Cemetery next to her beloved husband John.