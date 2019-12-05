Ellen, Mom, Grandma, Granny went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. We lost an angel on Earth.
Born Sept. 4, 1933, to Harry Sr. and Pearl McAllister, she was raised in Lewiston with her brother, Harry Jr.
She attended Normal College Grade School and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1951.
She met and married her lifetime mate and best friend, Senes D. Orton, Feb. 23, 1952. They raised three children, Duane, Paul and Sena Orton. They had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ellen was a bell ringer for Christmas kettles for the Salvation Army as a kid. She worked as a secretary/bookeeper for the Salvation Army, Chuck’s Body Shop, McPhails Jewelry, Morrow Electronics and retired in 1992 from the Northwest Children’s Home.
She was a member of the Salvation Army and Ladies Home League, and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Elk City.
Ellen loved vacationing at the ocean, telling stories, singing, drawing, crafts, movies, riding ATVs and snowmobiling with friends and family at her home in Elk City and winters in Arizona.
Mom touched the hearts and souls of so many. Thank you.