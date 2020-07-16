Margie Greenwalt, 70, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Lewiston Transitional Care of Cascadia.
She was born June 27, 1950, in Spokane, to Raymond and Arlene Bonser. She is survived by her husband, Keith; brother Joe (Theresa) Bonser; sister Marie Brady; son Gary Joe (Deana) Clark; and grandkids Brittany, Joslyn, Hailey and Gary Jr. A memorial service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, at New Life Apostolic Church, 1010 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Margie loved people, especially children. She was a Head Start teacher for over 40 years, where she worked directly to help shape their futures. She was also a vital part of the children’s ministry at New Life Apostolic Church, where she and Keith ran the bus ministry and she taught Sunday School. Margie impacted many lives.
Margie and Keith enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She went camping at Elk River and would travel to spend time with family. Everyone who knew her loved her.
She will be desperately missed, but her family and friends rejoice in knowing she is in Heaven with the Lord.