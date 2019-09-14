Margery Rounds Muir, 86, a longtime Pullman resident, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at her home at Bishop Place in Pullman.
Margery was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Seattle, to Fred G. and Ruth Wikoff Rounds. Margery grew up in Pullman, attending Pullman public schools and graduating from Pullman High in 1950.
Margery attended Washington State College (now Washington State University), graduating with a Bachelor of Science in home economics education in 1954. She was active in scholastic honor societies, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and recognized as one of 10 “Outstanding” senior graduates. She was a loyal Cougar fan and lifetime WSU supporter.
On Aug. 8, 1954, Margery married Earl Lyle Muir in Pullman, after they grew up together. While Earl was called into active duty at Larson Air Force Base at Moses Lake, Wash., Margery taught high school home economics at Palouse High School in Palouse. They then moved to Bellevue, Wash., in 1956, where Earl was an architect and they were both active in the church and busy raising a family.
In July 1967, the Muirs returned “home” to Pullman, where Earl was employed by WSU and Margery began a lifetime career of service to the community as a home economist, educator and professional volunteer; she dedicated her life and expertise to the benefit of children and families. She was a substitute school teacher, guardian ad litem for Whitman County Juvenile Court system, parenting resource coordinator for Whitman County Community Action Center, Family Community Leadership Program coordinator, volunteer for Whitman County CASA and established the Friends group, and a Campfire leader. PEO Chapter S, Kappa Alpha Theta sorority advisory and corporation boards, Whitman County Genealogical Society and Colonial Dames XVII Century are only a few of the many organizations she was actively involved with across the state and region. Margery was also a lifetime member of the Community Congregational United Church of Christ in Pullman, teaching Sunday school, serving on many boards/committees and working at the Thrift Shop.
She has been consistently recognized for her many volunteer contributions throughout the years. Most notably, Governor’s Volunteer Award in 1979, WSU Mom of Year in 1980, National Campfire Service Award in 1982 and Governor’s Child Abuse Prevention Award in 1996. Margery made an immense and lasting impact on the lives and well-being of so many.
Margery is survived by their three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; son Chris (Ana Nevarez), of Redwood City, Calif., and their son, Michael; daughter Ruth Monahan (Mike), of Clarkston, their daughter, Sarah Hills (Jevon), and their children, Emma and Jack; daughter Meghan Lonneker (Jeff) and their daughter, Lena; son Keith (Christie Bailey), of Colfax, and their daughter, Abby Nisbet (James), and their son, Cody. Margery is also survived by a brother, Fred G. Rounds Jr., of Auburn Hills, Mich., and his family.
Margery was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Muir; her parents, Fred and Ruth Rounds, and Dora Sanger Rounds; and her sister, Jeanne Rounds Olsen.
Margery was kind, wise and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was more hip than she ever let on. She enjoyed genealogy and was the keeper of family and local history and stories. Margery will be dearly missed by her family near and far, and by the community that she spent a lifetime supporting, encouraging and educating.
The family would like to thank Pullman Regional Hospital, Bishop Place, and Hospice for their loving care and support of Margery. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 27 at the Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. A reception will follow. A family interment service will be at Pullman City Cemetery at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Whitman County CASA, Whitman County Community Action Center, or United Way of Pullman.