Margaret “Peg” Uhlorn, 85, of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
Peg was born March 23, 1935, in Cottonwood to Fred and Helen Willenborg. After attending her first communion, the family moved to Spokane that very day. She lived in Spokane during the war because Dad was working on the airplanes. Three years later, they moved back to Cottonwood where she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital in the laundry room with Sister Chennel. She also worked at the movie theater during high school to help with family finances. She graduated from the Academy and, following her graduation, she married Vern Uhlorn on Sept. 30, 1954. Together they had three children, Steve, Tamie and Cindy.
Peg was the life of the party and was very artistic. She loved to spend time at the cabin on Selway Falls, and she also worked at Ladd’s Studio and became a great photographer. She was also a perfectionist and loved to sew. Peg was also a horse enthusiast.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister.
In addition to her husband and children, she is survived by seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A rosary will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Assumption Parish in Ferdinand followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. Burial will be at the Ferdinand Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. Send condolences to the family to blackmerfuneralhome.com.