Margaret Paradiso left this world at 7:32 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Born May 12, 1927, in Queens, N.Y., to recent Puerto Rican immigrants, Margaret Ann Vizcarrondo was the youngest of three children. At 22 she married Ralph Paradiso and they moved to Glen Cove, Long Island, to raise their three children: Joanne, James and Jill.
With a Puerto Rican heritage, an Italian husband and growing up in New York City, Margaret’s acceptance of the many kinds of people we meet through life was inherent. She was kind and selfless with an easy smile. Her children grew to know the value of her patience and her open heart, as well as the importance of family. Margaret was always ready to spend time together with her children, parents, siblings, in-laws, nieces and nephews. The family would gather many times through the year, whether it required a 30-minute drive or days of travel. There were constant visits to the city, New Jersey, Florida and Puerto Rico.
In the 1970s her older children had moved away, and her husband passed. She moved near Tampa, Fla., to be near multiple relatives whom she enjoyed unendingly. With her came her youngest daughter, providing all the excitement of raising a teenage youth. Also, at this time she began her first career, learning computer skills and enjoying the friendship of her workmates at the City of Safety Harbor.
Margaret began visiting Grangeville in 1990 soon after her son’s family arrived. Returning often she developed many friendships, young and old. She became a resident in 2008, moving to Lewiston. Royal Plaza was her home and she fully enjoyed it. She rejoiced in not having to cook or shop for groceries, was impressed by the good food and excellent live music and developed many friends. She enjoyed the local theater, eateries and vibrant spring and fall colors.
With dementia interrupting her otherwise good health she moved to Grangeville Health and Rehab in 2018. The compassionate, friendly, quality care did not go unnoticed. Margaret and her family appreciate their wonderful attention these past years.
Margaret is survived by two of her children, her grandchild, nieces, nephews, their spouses and children. She will be missed by them all.
