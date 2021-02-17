Margaret Mary Zenner, 90, of Mission Creek, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at her home from natural causes.
Margaret was born April 11, 1930, to Louise and Innocent Schaff in Winchester. She attended and graduated from school in Nezperce.
She married Harold Zenner on Oct. 6, 1951, in Nezperce, and in 1954 they moved to Mission Creek where they established their farm and ranch and raised their family.
Margaret was a member of the Lapwai Sacred Heart Altar Society and was a member of All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston. She kept books for the Lapwai Parish for “Father Freddy” (Fr. A.J. Ferretti) for eight years. In her younger years she was a waitress/cook at the Nezperce Hotel. The majority of her life she was a homemaker and took pride in providing and caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband, Harold, of 69 years, at the family home. Three sons, Doug (Corinne), Wes (Dot) and Mike (Lori); 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne; daughter, Bonnie; two great-granddaughters, Zoe Zenner and Evalynn Mae; sisters, Catherine Baerlocher and Betty Gamel; and brothers, Ray and George Schaff.
The family would like to thank their caregiver, Melissa Jolliff, and Elite Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Culdesac Quick Response Unit.
A rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday, with a Mass celebrated at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, 3330 14th St., Lewiston. Cremation has taken place, and burial will be at a later date.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.