Margaret Joyce Polumsky Flerchinger died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston.
Margaret was born Aug. 7, 1939, at Lewiston, to Lawrence E. and Audrey Kuther Polumsky, of Peola. She was born into two of the leading pioneer families in the area. Her father’s family settled in Peola in Garfield County from Poland in 1887, and her mother’s family settled in Keuterville in the 1860s from Austria-Germany, eventually moving to Ferdinand.
Margaret grew up in Peola, and moved with her family to the Clarkston Flats and Maquire Road. She attended Holy Family School in Clarkston, graduating in 1953, and Clarkston High School, graduating in 1957. She lived a life of farming, cattle and horses. She learned to drive at the age of 9 so she could help her father with the wheat and cattle farming. She was the eldest of four girls — the No. 1 “boy.”
After graduation from high school, she worked as a grocery clerk for Thrifty Foods in Lewiston for 22 years, while still helping out on the family farm. She enjoyed meeting the people and especially the famous customers from around the world.
Margaret married Emmett X. Flerchinger on Oct. 6, 1979, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston. Emmett passed away March 12, 2004. He was also from an early pioneer family that settled in Peola in 1878.
She was an active member of Holy Family Parish, where she was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Discalced Carmelite Lay Order with life vows. For 12 years following Emmett’s death, she worked for Holy Family Parish and Vineland Cemetery. She was known as “Grandma Margaret” at Holy Family School. Margaret remained involved with Holy Family Catholic Church until her death.
She enjoyed horses, farming and bird-watching. She received a certificate in bird-watching from Cornell Laboratory in New York. She studied genealogy and kept records on the history of Holy Family Parish from 1914 to the present. She inherited her mother’s records and obituaries from Peola Cemetery from 1874, and kept records on the cemetery to the present day.
She is survived by her two sisters, Jeanne and Carole; several nieces and nephews; and many great descendants. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Emmett; and her sister, Sue.
The rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Vineland Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Holy Family School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA 99403, in lieu of flowers.
Margaret wishes to thank all her family and dear friends for their help with her eye problems. As she continued to lose her eyesight, you were all a blessing. Many thanks to the staff at Avalon who took great care of her.