Margaret Ellison, a longtime resident of Reno, Nev., and formerly of Lewiston, passed away peacefully March 21, 2022, at the age of 90, due to complications of age.
Margaret was born in Sweetgrass, Mont., to Joseph and Margaret Lakman on Jan. 12, 1932. She grew up there with three brothers: Ted, John and Bill. She was one of four students in the Sweetgrass High School graduating class of 1949. Soon after, she would meet Hayward Ellison from Clarkridge, Ark., an ironworker working on a hydroelectric project in Helena, Mont. They were married on October 25, 1949. This was just the beginning of an amazingly adventurous life that the four of us kids were so lucky to be a part of.
The adventure began when she bundled up three small children, with the fourth “in the oven,” and traveled to Haiti to meet her husband where he was working on another hydroelectric project. Months later she would travel back to Montana to welcome their fourth child then go back to Haiti six weeks later, both ways with three then four small children in tow, the eldest being five years old. Mind you, all this would be done without the aid of iPads, Game Boys, cell phones or even in-flight movies. She would gather us up and move from place to place many more times. She went wherever her husband’s work took her, moving us from Haiti, to New York, to Thailand, to Arkansas, to Montana, to Pakistan, to Oregon and finally to Idaho. Each time we went overseas our Dad would go first and start work, leaving her to pack up household belongings to be shipped to our destination, get us kids ready and steel herself for a long flight over one ocean or another with four small children.
That in itself is nothing short of remarkable, but it was her dedication to her family that really defined her. Our parents subscribed to the “lead by example” philosophy. They were beacons of morality and their behavior was in lock-step with their speech. They were always the parents and we were always the kids. Adult conversations took place beyond our earshot and we were never expected to deal with situations beyond our comprehension. They fed us, clothed us, kept a roof over our heads and kept us safe. We always knew we were loved. We did our schoolwork, tended to our chores and beyond that, led the carefree life of a kid. We were expected to know right from wrong and act accordingly, and if we didn’t she would correct us and punish us if necessary.
Living overseas was like living in the pioneer days. Mom baked all of our bread and sewed our clothes, including swim suits and dance recital costumes. When we finally settled down in Lewiston, she became an avid gardener and preserved all that she grew. Her larder was always full of canned fruits and vegetables with raspberry and strawberry jam in the freezer. She was a first-rate cook. Her Christmas baking sessions were legendary; every inch of the kitchen counter covered with fudge, peanut brittle, divinity (not one to shy away from a challenge), cookies and cookie bars, baking her love into every goody each December. She would neatly package her confections to share with neighbors and mail them to friends and family across the country. Even when she wasn’t able to prepare big meals and boundless sweets, she simply enjoyed looking through her collection of recipes.
She was always a stay-at-home Mom and an excellent homemaker. In 1975, Hayward died in a tragic industrial accident. Having dedicated her life to her husband and family, she found herself in need of something to do. In 1978, with her family raised, she bravely moved to Reno, Nev. to take on a Baskin-Robbins franchise with her brother, Bill. She would later buy his share and go on to own three Baskin-Robbins franchises and serve ice cream indiscriminately to area residents for 22 years, retiring in 2000.
After retiring, she played bridge at least twice a week and loved playing board games and cards with friends and family, and she usually won. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles; she was sharp as a tack through all of her 90 years. She continued to enjoy traveling and went on several trips around the country and overseas and took several cruises with her brothers and sisters-in-law. She never stopped spending time with her family and helping in any way she could. She was the champion of each and every one of their causes, undertakings and accomplishments. She was a one woman support system and when you had her in your corner, you didn’t need anyone else. “... We can never thank you enough for the patient sowing and reaping you have done.”
Margaret is survived by her four children: Gayle (Mike) O’Neal of Verdi, Nev., Bob (Becky) Ellison of Moscow, Mary Ann (Scott) Taylor of Reno, and Sherri Kole of Lewiston; grandchildren Megan Estes, Michelle Drumheller, Sam Ellison, Nick Ellison, Leslie Stockholm, Shannon Mendez, Dustin Rada and Craig Kole; step-grandchildren Dina Peterson and Darci Kole; great-grandchildren, Madeline Stockholm, Eleanor Stockholm, Boyd Rada, Dalia Duckett, Pierce Malicoat, Peyton Dempsey and Preslee Dempsey; and one brother, Bill (Isabel) Lakman of Fremont, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Margaret Lakman; her husband, Hayward Ellison; and two of her brothers, Ted Lakman and John Lakman.
As requested, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eight Ave., Suite 902, New York, N.Y. 10018.