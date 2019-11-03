Of all the ways her family wishes to honor the mother, friend and all-around compassionate person Margaret “Maggie” Holcomb was, an obituary may prove to be the toughest, as it will simply fall short of containing all the love, smiles, hugs, haircuts, advice, animal rescues, etc., that made up the wonderfully selfless person she was to everyone she encountered in this life.
That being said, Margaret Elaine Holcomb, of Lewiston, passed peacefully in her home Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, as a result of a brief and brave battle with cancer.
Maggie was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Long Beach, Calif., to Dorothy and John T. Brooks. She was the youngest of five children and raised in California, where she graduated high school in 1969 from Long Beach Polytechnic High School. There she met her lifelong sweetheart and partner, James “Jim” Holcomb.
Though Jim would argue that from the moment they committed to each other in June of 1970 should be counted, they were married May 21, 1977. It is for this reason she and Jim celebrated their official 42nd (49th for them) wedding anniversary earlier this year. Jim and Maggie made their life together in Lewiston after moving there in late 1978, where Maggie began to work as a hairstylist.
After having her two boys, Jesse and Robert “Rob,” she pursued her dream of owning her own beauty salon. In the comfort of her home no less, she owned and operated Homestead Haircuts while becoming the second licensed female barber in Idaho. While she and Jim looked to enjoy the golden years of their time together, Maggie worked less in recent years; however, those who were still closest saw there was no time too inconvenient or scheduled day too busy to squeeze in a friend for a cut and conversation.
As Maggie was the glue that held her home together, family meant the world to her. Her joy in life was making sure she was a presence in her grandchildren’s lives. She sacrificed so much to make sure they received as much teaching of her heart and love as was humanly possible. She and Jim loved to take their entire family camping into the North Fork of the Clearwater, where she would inevitably be eager to make some of the best biscuits and gravy to ever grace a person’s lips, and equally as eager to sit fireside by night making s’mores.
It was apparent to all that Maggie was not only a loving mother to her own children, but a mother to all the friends of her kids as well. Those friends will remember her incredible cooking; she always fed us well. Those who had the privilege of knowing Maggie, her smile, laugh and best hugs in the world remain forever in our memories of her. She was the most accepting and understanding woman most of us had ever met. She was a child of God, raised as a Baptist, but believed in all forms of faith and praise to the Lord; she’d say outside was her church and that is where she talked to God.
Maggie is survived by her husband, Jim Holcomb, of Lewiston; their two sons, Jesse (Stefany) Holcomb of Pullman and Rob (Shayla) Holcomb of Orting, Wash.; as well as her beloved grandchildren, Gracelyn, Maxwell, Maverick, Hallie and Presley Holcomb. Margaret is also survived by her siblings, Karen Wittman, Barbara Thrush of Clarkston and Greg (Debbie) Brooks of Corona, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Noreen Campbell; her brother, Lester John Brooks “Buddy Boy;” as well as her nephew, Charles (Chuckie) Thrush.
Jim, his sons and their families would like to thank the numerous friends, family and caregivers who supported them, truly helping to make Maggie’s last days honorable. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Seattle and Lewiston fire departments for their assistance in getting mom back home to rest peacefully.
At Maggie’s request, a celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Holcomb household, 3616 11th St., Lewiston. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Maggie’s name to Helping Hands Rescue, helpinghandsrescue.org or P.O. Box 1975, Lewiston, ID 83501.