On Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, Margaret E. Taufen, wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 96.
Margaret was born on April 29, 1923, in Mansfield, Wash., to Christian and Hazel (Brokaw) Mertens. On May 30, 1949, she married Robert J. Taufen, of Uniontown, and they raised six children: Mary Taufen-Burcham, Walter Taufen, Michael Taufen, Catherine Reisenauer, Otto Taufen and Elizabeth Shepard. Margaret briefly studied nursing and completed two years of part-time education in geology at Washington State University. Margaret and her husband farmed at Uniontown, and in her 50 years as a farm wife she helped in harvest, grew a large garden every year and raised horses and dogs. She canned and froze a variety of fruits and vegetables every year, and she baked the family’s bread, cakes and her husband’s favorite, cookies.
She was an avid golfer for a number of years and swam whenever she could. She liked showing horses, camping and cooking out. She enjoyed the crooner Eddy Arnold and had every one of his records.
Margaret was preceded in death by her father, Christian Mertens; her mother, Hazel Mertens; her husband, Robert Taufen; her brothers, Jim Mertens, Joe Mertens and Fr. Arthur Mertens; her sisters, Virginia Freeman and Jeanne; her sons, Michael Taufen and Otto Taufen; and by one grandson. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Taufen-Burcham, Catherine Reisenauer and Elizabeth Shepard; 17 grandchildren; and by several great-grandchildren. She also has a number of beloved nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Sacred Heart Parish, 219 E. Rockwood Blvd., Spokane. A reception will follow at the church, and all are welcome. Inurnment is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen of Peace Cemetery. Flowers or donations may be sent to the Immaculate Heart Retreat House, at 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane, WA 99223.