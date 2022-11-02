Margaret E. Gentry

Margaret Esther Gentry, 87, longtime Orofino resident, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.
Margaret “Margie” was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Cottonwood to Michael and Anna Poxleitner Geis, the 14th of 15 children. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Cottonwood. The family later moved to Keuterville. Margaret took on many household duties at a young age following the death of her mother, Anna.
Margaret married Raymond “Jimmy” T. Gentry on May 3, 1952, at Keuterville. After residing in Wenatchee and Oregon for Jimmy’s work, the couple settled in Orofino in 1955.
Margaret worked in the Orofino school lunch program and then managed the Orofino Senior Meal site for many years. At home, in addition to raising four children, she worked the ranch alongside Jimmy — farming, tending the animals, growing a big garden and canning. She was a great cook, especially talented with baked goods. She sewed and hand-quilted dozens of beautiful quilts cherished by family members. She had a strong interest in the land and planted many trees over the years. Summers were spent tending flowers and hummingbirds, both of which she loved. She also was an avid sports fan, following the Mariners, Sea-hawks, Celtics and Gonzaga Bulldogs.
She is survived by daughters, Joyce Simonsen (Don Lathrop), of Orofino, Shirley Gentry, of Lewiston, and Darlene Gentry, of Clarkston; son, Raymond “Randy” Gentry, of Orofino; and grandchildren Josh (DeeDee) Simonsen, Sara (Joe) Whitehead, Jenni Simonsen (Dustin McMillan) and Jacob Gentry (Jess Grove). She is also survived by two sisters, Frances Nuttman and Rita Walker.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; brothers, John, Xavier, Martin, John W., Ray, Joe and George; and sisters Ann, Mary, Grace, Martha and Rose.
A private family graveside service at Weseman Cemetery near Orofino has taken place under the direction of Pine Hills Funeral Chapel of Orofino.