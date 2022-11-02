Margaret E. Gentry

Margaret Esther Gentry, 87, longtime Orofino resident, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Clearwater Valley Hospital in Orofino.

Margaret “Margie” was born Feb. 12, 1935, in Cottonwood to Michael and Anna Poxleitner Geis, the 14th of 15 children. She attended St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Cottonwood. The family later moved to Keuterville. Margaret took on many household duties at a young age following the death of her mother, Anna.