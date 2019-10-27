Margaret Clair Focht, a 55-year resident of Lewiston, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Anacortes, Wash. She was 88.
Marge was born Sept. 20, 1931, to Joseph and Clara Fuchtman, in Creighton, Neb. The youngest of 12 children, she was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings. She also was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Richard L. “Dick” Focht, of Lewiston.
She is survived by siblings Joseph Fuchtman II, of Creighton, Florence Hassenflug, of Scottsdale, Ariz., and sister Kathleen Fuchtman, of Milwaukee. She is also survived by her children, Rick Focht (Dayna), of Anacortes, Cindy Parks (Steve), of La Paz, Mexico, Lisa Chaney (Dale), of Hailey, Idaho, and Annbeth Focht, of Anacortes; along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
During her life in Lewiston, she was a homemaker, co-owner of McCargar Realty with Dick, volunteered as a teacher’s aide at St. Stanislaus School and was a devoted member and supporter of All Saints Catholic Church. She also enjoyed traveling and went on many memorable trips across the country.
A celebration of her life and a full obituary will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements have been made with the assistance of Whidbey Memorial Funeral and Cremation Service.