Margaret B. Becker, 96, of Boise, died Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at Arbor Village at Hillcrest Assisted Living in Boise.
Margaret was born Feb. 28, 1924, in Cottonwood to Teresa B. Riener and Joseph W. Schmidt. Margaret was one of seven sisters and two brothers. She grew up near Greencreek farming with her family.
On Nov. 16, 1946, Margaret married Daniel J. Becker in Greencreek. They lived and farmed all of their lives north of Nezperce. Daniel preceded her in death.
Margaret was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic.
Survivors include her sons, Ted (Sharon) Becker, of Boise, Mark (Sheryl) Becker, of Walla Walla, and Tim (Lisa) Becker, of Meridian; daughter-in-law Gerry Cummins (Dan), of Idaho Falls; grandchildren Phil Becker (Andrea), Eric Becker (Elena) and Emily Potter (Greg); sisters Lucille Sprute, Florence Lux, Clemy Bieker, Anna Gehring and Theresa Wemhoff (Willie); and brothers Fred Schmidt (Karen) and Fr. Joseph Schmidt.
In addition to her husband, Daniel Becker, Margaret was preceded in death by a son, William Becker; grandsons Ben Becker and Andy Becker; and a sister, Dolores Vonbargen.
Donations can be made to the Holy Trinity Parish in Nezperce.
A private graveside service will occur at 11 a.m. today at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.