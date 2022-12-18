Margaret (Akin) Pfaff was born April 14, 1937, in Colfax to Ralph and Agnes Akin. She grew up in Garfield and graduated from Garfield High in 1955. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Stanley, on Aug. 4, 1955. That is the day she moved out of her childhood home into her home on the farm.
Margaret’s loves were her family and her home in Garfield. She put her heart and soul into both. She had an incredible work ethic and it showed in how she took care of her home (and lake place.) No one could put together a birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner like she did. Every single dish was made from scratch and with love. She was proud of having a perfectly set and decorated table for whomever or whatever was being celebrated. She always credited her mother and 4-H for her gift of serving.
On birthdays, a phone call could be expected with a happy birthday greeting and a song sung by (Grandma, Mom) Margaret. Her cakes were always made with love as she made sure they were intricately decorated to honor the recipient.
Margaret spent her life as a mother, farmer’s wife and businesswoman. Once her sons were out of the home, she began modeling and working at Suzanne’s Boutique. After a few years, she and her close friend and business partner, Sherry (Moland), bought and ran the successful boutique until they retired.
Stanley and Margaret lived on the family farm until Stanley passed away in 2004. Margaret continued living on the farm until 2019 when because of poor health she moved to North Point Village in Spokane. Margaret left this home for her forever home Dec. 14, where she was joyfully greeted by Jesus, her husband, Stan, her parents, and friends. Margaret was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, daughter and friend. Margaret was well loved and loved well. She will be missed.
Margaret is survived by two sons, David (April) in Farmington, and Ken (Karen) in Spokane, five grandkids: Miles (Kyndell), Cheney; Garret (Morgan), Garfield; Chandler (Tyson), Pasco; Alexa (Kyle), Liberty Lake; Talia (Spokane), three great-granddaughters: Emma (Miles/Kyndell), Evelyn (Garret/Morgan), Paige (Alexa/Kyle) and companion John McAdams, Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Garfield EMT or Garfield Fire Department. Margaret passed away Dec. 14, 2022 at the Providence Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
A private family service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Garfield Cemetery, Garfield.
