Margaret (Akin) Pfaff

Margaret (Akin) Pfaff was born April 14, 1937, in Colfax to Ralph and Agnes Akin. She grew up in Garfield and graduated from Garfield High in 1955. Shortly after, she married the love of her life, Stanley, on Aug. 4, 1955. That is the day she moved out of her childhood home into her home on the farm.

Margaret’s loves were her family and her home in Garfield. She put her heart and soul into both. She had an incredible work ethic and it showed in how she took care of her home (and lake place.) No one could put together a birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner like she did. Every single dish was made from scratch and with love. She was proud of having a perfectly set and decorated table for whomever or whatever was being celebrated. She always credited her mother and 4-H for her gift of serving.