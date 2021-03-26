Mardel Henry was born to Albert “Wildcat” and Nora Frances “Pinchie” Henry Aug. 8, 1947, in Lewiston. She passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at age 73.
Mardel attended school in Lapwai and moved to San Jose, Calif., to live with her California family and attended Abraham Lincoln High School for two years in San Jose, Calif. She returned to Lapwai and graduated from Lapwai High School in 1967.
Mardel enjoyed taking care of her nieces and nephews. She was a godmother to Jennifer Rodriguez and enjoyed taking care of Annie Kane and many other children who were her pride and joy. Mardel enjoyed playing softball for the Nationettes, rafting and camping. She also enjoyed dancing and was known as a female “tough” boxer.
She enjoyed traveling with her brothers and sisters on the elder trips and playing bingo. She was known as our “Aunt Regulator” who kept her nieces and nephews in line.
Survivors include sisters Alice McCurdy, Lou Jean Benjamin, Frances “Rockie” Allen and Gail Patterson; and brothers Dale Henry, Melvin Henry and Alan Henry, all of Lapwai. She also had many nieces, nephews and family.
Preceding her in death were Albert Henry, Nora Frances Henry, Ronald Henry, Marvella Henry, Arnold “Muggs” Henry, Leroy Henry, Linda Lou Henry, Jennifer Rodriguez, Katherine Rickman and Raymond Rickman.
The family will have a private dressing at 2 p.m. today at Malcom’s Brower-Wann.
The funeral services and viewing will be at 10 a.m. Saturday for all to attend. Burial will follow at Jonah Cemetery. A meal will be provided to take and go due to the pandemic restrictions and to ensure everyone’s safety. Masks will be required.