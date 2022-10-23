Marcus “Marc” Glen Scheibe

Marcus “Marc” Glen Scheibe, 61 years young, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Marc was born October 1958, to Frank and Janice Scheibe of Clarkston. He joined his older brother Ron, and a few years later was joined by his sister Sandee. He attended Parkway Elementary until sixth grade when the family moved to Spokane Valley. In Spokane, Marc attended Adams Elementary, Greenacres Junior High and Central Valley High School (Go Bears). Marc was a friendly, outgoing and an extremely kind boy, characteristics he maintained his whole life. Marc loved sports — all sports, whether he was playing, coaching or watching. He loved animals, his family and Jesus. He also loved a good practical joke or prank. It didn’t matter if he was giving or receiving, he appreciated all pranks.