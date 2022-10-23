Marcus “Marc” Glen Scheibe, 61 years young, passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Marc was born October 1958, to Frank and Janice Scheibe of Clarkston. He joined his older brother Ron, and a few years later was joined by his sister Sandee. He attended Parkway Elementary until sixth grade when the family moved to Spokane Valley. In Spokane, Marc attended Adams Elementary, Greenacres Junior High and Central Valley High School (Go Bears). Marc was a friendly, outgoing and an extremely kind boy, characteristics he maintained his whole life. Marc loved sports — all sports, whether he was playing, coaching or watching. He loved animals, his family and Jesus. He also loved a good practical joke or prank. It didn’t matter if he was giving or receiving, he appreciated all pranks.
Marc graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in education. He started his lifelong career in education as a teacher and coach in Cambridge, Idaho. At Cambridge, he coached the eight-man high school football team, also known as Ironman Football. He coached his team to the state finals several times, and in 1997 won the Long Pin Conference, and was voted Idaho’s Coach of the Year.
Marc continued his education during summer months at the University of Idaho. There he earned his master’s degree in education and specialized administration.
From 2000-08, Marc became the principal at Clearwater Valley School District in Kooskia. At CV, he implemented the start of AAU league basketball teams to the area. He was very proud of his athletes. Marc loved coaching and made many lifelong friends with the kids, parents, and other coaches. They all became a part of his family.
From 2008-12, he was the superintendent of Salmon River Joint School District in Riggins. He was known for his welcoming smile and sense of humor. It was hard to have a bad day when Marc was around. He gave his all to his career and it showed with his commitment to all the students, athletic or not.
In 2012, Marc went to Kamiah to be principal of the district. After that he returned to Cambridge to be superintendent to the place his education career began.
Betweeen 2017-19, Marc got his most challenging job, superintendent of Mountain View School District in Grangeville, much larger than any district he had worked for before.
Marc was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Janice Scheibe; nephew, Artemis Scheibe; and great-niece, Tori Hope Ruchert. He is survived by his brother Ron (Kim) Scheibe; sister Sandee (Chuck) Ruchert; niece and nephews, Cassie Scheibe, Jason (Jenny) Ruchert, Christopher (Melissa) Ruchert, CharleeAnne (Tyler) Hall and Nathan Scheibe; great-nieces and great-nephews Tristan and Emily Ruchert, Ina Jane Klein, Audrey and Mia Ruchert and Bennett Hall.
A special thank you to Rosemarie Schultz, Nealia Golden, Glen Scheibe and the Evans family, for all the extra help, love and care they provided Marc.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene, 15515 E. 20th Ave., Spokane Valley.