Marcus Eugene Flerchinger, 89, went home with the angels Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Clarkston. He was born in Pomeroy on May 28, 1932, to his parents, Orville and Alice (Hooley) Flerchinger.
Marcus was a state boxing champion in his high school years at Pomeroy High School, where he graduated in 1950. He went on to serve four years in the United States Navy from Jan. 1951 to Dec. 1954, when he was honorably discharged. He was very active for the duration of his time in the U.S. Navy, completing four tours and receiving several decorations for his achievements during that time. When he left the Navy, he went home to work for his father and eventually took over the family farm, where he retired in 2013. The farm is still in the family’s hands to this day after teaching his son, Michael, the ropes.
Marcus met Ilene Pederson and they were married on July 19, 1953. Together they had three daughters and a son, parting only when Ilene passed 59 years later on July 14, 2012.
Marcus was active in his community, being part of the Odd Fellows, Elk’s Lodge and Moose Lodge, as well as a member of the Volunteer Sheriff’s Posse in Pomeroy. He also had a charitable heart and made many donations to several different charities over the years.
Marcus was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ilene; daughter, Susie Carter; son-in-law, Jim Thomas; brother-in-law, Ted Shrum; and many friends.
He is survived by a large family, including his children, Marcie (Paul) Thomas, of Clarkston, Debbie Flerchinger, of Clarkston, and son, Michael Flerchinger, of Pomeroy. He is also survived by his brother, Lee (Rae) Flerchinger, of Clarkston; sister, Connie Shrum, of Medical Lake; grandchildren, Ryan Carter, Kyle (Jamie) Flerchinger, Joey Carter, Joshua (Kayla) Flerchinger and Sarah Henson; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, Kyren, Emma, Joelyn and Karson Flerchinger.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Richardson Brown Funeral Home in Pomeroy, 750 Columbia St. and there will be a lunch to follow at the Pomeroy Methodist Church, 796 Columbia St. On what would have been Marcus’ 90th birthday, there will be a military gravesite memorial honoring him at 11 a.m. May 28, 2022, at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Pomeroy. The family recommends any memorial donations to go to your favorite charity as Marcus liked to do.