Marciano Prado Jr., or “J.R.”, 50, of Grangeville, died Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Grangeville with his daughters by his side.
He was born Oct. 12, 1970, to Marciano Prado and Bertha Dominguez Prado in Tijuana, Mexico. He was the sixth of seven children. His brothers are Ruben, Albert, Israel and Daniel. His sisters are Delia and Martha.
Junior was raised in Kamiah and attended Kamiah schools. Out of school he set chokers for helicopter logging companies including CRI, Salmon River Helicopters, Woody Aerologging and Carson. He had three children, Shane Bohn, Chelsea Sicott and Trever Knight. On Sept. 28, 2002, Junior married Laura Lyons in Kamiah. Together they had three daughters, Mishaela, Miranda and Alyssa Prado.
Junior, Laura and girls moved to Grangeville, where he worked for Bennett Lumber. Later he worked in construction with companies, including Moody Construction where he preferred the name “J.R.” He was known to have excelled in concrete work which he had a passion for. He and Laura later divorced.
J.R. is survived by his five children; the only grandchild he knew, Asher Prado; his mother, Bertha; and his six brothers and sisters and their spouses.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eloisa Hamilton; father, Marciano Prado Sr.; and his daughter, Chelsea Aiken.
J.R. was very fond of his many nieces and nephews, his family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Blackmer Funeral Home of Grangeville. There will be no services at this time.