Marcia Marie Markin

Marcia “Mitzi” Marie Markin, 87, was born to Fredrick E. Coppes and Edna B. (Evans) Coppes, on July 1, 1935, in Nappanee, Ind. She grew up in Nappanee, surrounded by relatives and family.

Her grandfather, Samuel, joined his two brothers in buying a sawmill, a box factory, grist mill and forming the Coppes Hoosier Kitchen Cabinet and Furniture Co. In 1890, her grandfather sold his interests and opened the Farmers and Traders Bank, the Coppes Hotel and farmed four different properties. The bank, hotel and some of the farms did not survive after the Depression. Marcia’s early years were on one of these farms, which she spoke of fondly, but she was so young it was her older siblings that carried the chore load and struggle with her parents. A farm accident forced her father to sell their home farm and the family moved in with her aunt Della Mutschler, a person Mitzi greatly admired.