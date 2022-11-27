Marcia Marie Markin

Marcia “Mitzi” Marie Markin, 87, was born to Fredrick E. Coppes and Edna B. (Evans) Coppes, on July 1, 1935, in Nappanee, Ind. She grew up in Nappanee, surrounded by relatives and family.
Her grandfather, Samuel, joined his two brothers in buying a sawmill, a box factory, grist mill and forming the Coppes Hoosier Kitchen Cabinet and Furniture Co. In 1890, her grandfather sold his interests and opened the Farmers and Traders Bank, the Coppes Hotel and farmed four different properties. The bank, hotel and some of the farms did not survive after the Depression. Marcia’s early years were on one of these farms, which she spoke of fondly, but she was so young it was her older siblings that carried the chore load and struggle with her parents. A farm accident forced her father to sell their home farm and the family moved in with her aunt Della Mutschler, a person Mitzi greatly admired.
Her parents moved to South Bend, Ind., where she attended high school. With the family and extended family’s hard work ethic and business acumen, it was natural for Marcia to graduate as valedictorian of her high school class, James Whitcomb Riley High School, South Bend, Ind. She lost her dad at the young age of 21 and that was a loss she that carried her entire life.
Marcia attended Indiana University in Bloomington and enjoyed her Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority experience. She graduated, earning her bachelor’s in business administration. It was there that she met her husband, Rom J. Markin, who was a graduate student at the time. They married on Oct. 31, 1957, and soon drove to Rom’s teaching appointment at the University of Montana, in Missoula. The couple loved living in a small cabin on the Clark Fork River. They lived on a shoestring and one day, while Rom was at work, Marcia spotted a whitetail buck out the bathroom window. The now-pregnant Marcia loaded the rifle, opened the window and shot the buck. When Rom arrived home, she informed him that dinner was in the snow.
The couple returned to Bloomington and Marcia cared for their two sons while her husband finished his Ph.D. The family then moved to Pullman, where they lived for 39 years, raising three children. Marcia received her bachelor’s in accounting degree from WSU in 1974, earning her CPA as well as her Financial Planner Certifications. She taught accounting classes at WSU and worked as an accountant and Certified Financial Planner at Smeltz and Lamb in Pullman for many years. She had a brilliant mind and an incredible memory.
She loved family summers at Christina Lake, B.C., waterskiing, snow skiing, her bridge group, P.E.O. groups and being a camp mom. She was a member of the Pullman Hospital Auxiliary, an accomplished artist, avid reader, incredible seamstress and, over the years, became an excellent cook. She enjoyed traveling to France, Switzerland, Norway, Italy, Madeira, Spain and Portugal. Mitzi and Rom ventured frequently to visit the kids and grandkids. They were devoted WSU Cougar football season ticket holders and WSU Lifetime Alumni and Foundation supporters.
Although she suffered from rheumatoid arthritis for many years, she enjoyed summer retirement on Lake Pend Oreille in Sandpoint, Idaho, and winter retirement in Saddlebrooke, Ariz. She and Rom built a home at Touchmark in Spokane in 2014. There they enjoyed neighborhood get-togethers, family gatherings, good meals and fine wine with family and friends.
Marcia died at her home on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Sam and Alan, and her sister, Joanne; husband Rom; daughter Melinda Delhomme; and grandson Ryan Markin. She is survived by her sons, Dr. Jeff (Debbie) Markin, Spokane, Dr. Jay Markin, Reno, Nev., son-in-laws John Delhomme and Dr. Pat Lynch, Spokane, daughter-in-law Annette Markin, Reno, Nev. Her grandchildren, Bryony Lynch Peterson (Walter), Seattle, Hanna Lynch and Cady Markin, Spokane, Chloe Delhomme, Pullman, and Bryce and Nina Markin, Reno.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 S. Crestline St., Spokane. Pastor Jennie Barber will officiate and a lunch reception will follow. Contributions in her memory may be made to the WSU School of Medicine, Pullman, Family Practice Residency Program, 412 E. Spokane Falls Blvd., Spokane, WA, 99202.
Heritage Funeral Home of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.