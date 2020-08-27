Marcia Kathleen Cooke, a longtime Moscow resident, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Hospice House in Spokane from a losing fight with cancer. She was 72.
Marcia was born May 7, 1948, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Chester N. “Chet” and Helen C. “Mimi” Shively Cooke. She grew up in Chehalis, Wash., graduating from high school there. She attended the University of Washington, where she earned her bachelor’s degree and then went on to earn her Master of the Arts in teaching from the University of Idaho. She was a teacher for over 30 years. She spent 28 of those years at Moscow High School, where she taught English, speech, drama and debate. She was the drama coach and directed the all-school plays. After “retiring” from MHS, she went to work at Washington State University teaching English as a second language for the next five years. She moved to Spokane in 2016.
Marcia was a lover of music, theatre and literature. She was very involved in acting and singing from a young age. She spent many years singing with the Sweet Adelines and the Palouse Chorale. She was well read and would often cite verbatim passages from books, poems, musicals and plays that one could apply to current life situations. She played parts in musicals with Moscow Community Theatre, belonged to a bridge club (that didn’t play bridge), and most recently took up the baritone ukulele with a bluegrass group as well as belonging to a book club.
She adored her daughters, her grandchildren and her family. She had a razor-sharp wit, kept abreast of current events and trends, and could talk meaningfully about virtually anything.
Marcia is survived by two daughters, Lucy (Arthur) Verharen, of Coeur d’Alene, and Lori (Jon Fagan) Lorentz, of Spokane. She has four grandchildren, Jack and Sam Verharen and Shelby and Finian Fagan. She is also survived by her brother, Roger (Judy) Cooke, of Spokane, and her longtime companion, Larry Burnett, of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, Glenn Lorentz.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Moscow Cemetery. A reception and time of remembering will be from 1-3 p.m. at the 1912 Center in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short's Funeral Chapel, Moscow.
“And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make.” — Paul McCartney