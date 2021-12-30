Marci Ewing Littell

Maurica “Marci” Jeanene Littell, 67, was born to Bill and Earlene Ewing on May 11, 1954, in Hermiston, Ore. Marci passed away in the early morning of Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, before the sun came up.
Marci was a firecracker with a heart of gold. Being the second of four children and raised with three brothers, she learned early on to take no prisoners. During her childhood, her dad followed big construction jobs for work, which brought them to Orofino in 1966. Orofino became home. Marci graduated from Orofino High School in 1972 as a proud Orofino Maniac. She was involved in all activities, from cheerleading to band to being a standout athlete. Summertime found her at the pool as a lifeguard and an active member of the swim team.
Marci graduated from Walla Walla Community College in 1973 as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She worked at hospitals in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Southern Idaho and Washington. She received her National Surgical Technician certificate in 1988 and worked in the operating room for years. Although she had many nursing opportunities, plastic surgery was her favorite. Marci retired from nursing after more than 40 years and remained a well-loved favorite among patients and co-workers. Her wit and humor were legendary and the stories endless.
Marci married the love of her life, Reid Littell, on Nov. 27, 1981, and recently celebrated 40 years of marriage. As Reid’s aviation career advanced, they moved to South Carolina. To occupy her time in the South, Marci perfected her manicure/pedicure skills and kept everyone beautiful and entertained.
Her life was forever changed with the birth of their child, Mason. They were best friends and shared everything. She fully supported Mason’s interests and the many places that would take them. She became a Civic Theater mom when Mason got the acting bug and enjoyed the many years of friends and fun that brought them both. One day, when Marci told Reid, “I want to move home, to be with family,” Reid moved the Earth to make it happen. It was told Marci went to an auction with her dad and bought a saddle. She returned home and told Reid she needed a horse and ranch. Reid bought her the horse and ranch.
Family was everything to Marci. She embraced her blended family and hosted many barbecues, pool parties and sleepovers at the “Littell Ranch.” Her cousins, nieces, nephews, and “surrogate” kids were her world and she loved her time together with each of them. Marci cherished the annual visit with her mother and Frank. Each fall brought Marci back to Orofino to be a part of the Lumberjack Days to reacquaint with old friends and reminisce fond memories. She even made the occasional appearance as a timer for Monk during the logging show.
Marci was preceded in death by her father, Bill Ewing, and her brothers Mark Ewing and Mitch Ewing. She is survived by her husband, Reid; son Mason (Chase) Ewing Littell Emrys, of Seattle; mother, Earlene Ewing (Frank Navarro), of Palm Desert, Calif.; brother Mike Ewing, of Orofino; brother-in-law Kim (Jan) Littell, of Dalton, Ga; stepmother Bonnie Ewing, of Culdesac; stepbrothers Bob (Cheryl) Samuels, of Lapwai; Mel Samuels, of Sanford, Maine; and stepsister Dawn (Robert) Johnson, of Lapwai. Marci is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and cherished friends (aka, the “Fab Five”).
Marci, you lived life to the fullest. You taught us to live in the present, laugh often, love deeply and give generously. Our hearts miss you deeply. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice in Marci’s name. Mountain View Funeral Home is in charge of cremation.