Marcella Rae Smith (Marcy Otto) blessed many people in her 86 years. She was born Sept. 16, 1936, to Art and Marjorie Otto in Craigmont. She was adored by her brothers Jerry and Ralph and she absolutely loved being the big sister to her brother, Ray. Her father passed unexpectedly, but she was thrilled when her mother remarried and she gained two beautiful sisters, Rosalea and Alice. Marjorie and Roy Whittum added Ron and Sherelyn to the family.

When Jerry first introduced Marcy to his pal, Bud Smith, Marcy recalled, “He was so good looking, I nearly choked on my biscuit!”

Tags

Recommended for you