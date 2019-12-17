On Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, Malique Antoine Higheagle, 20, of Lapwai, was doing what he loved to do. He was working to provide for his family and protecting tribal fishery resources in his Nez Perce homeland. This beautiful day turned to tragedy when he was in a fatal car accident on his drive home from work. Gone too soon, but forever in our hearts, Beakers.
Malique was born July 19, 1999, in Lewiston to Dominic and Jessica (Erevia) Higheagle. He joined his older siblings, Sierra and Nico, in their close-knit and loving family. He was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe. His Indian name was xáxaac wa’nptay’naw’áat ~ Grizzly Bear Singing.
His family says he only lived two decades, but he had a full life and was like an old man in a 20-year-old body. In so many ways, they believe his life exceeded and epitomized what it meant to be a qeps’qeps nimiipuu háma (strong Nez Perce man). Malique could often have a stoic or serious look but everyone will remember him smiling with his big dimples.
Even though he was the baby of the family, he often acted like the older brother to his siblings. This included bossing them around and also taking care of them when needed. Malique was just like his Grandpa Tony Higheagle. Besides having a big heart, they also were both renowned pranksters. He would tease his younger cousins in the same way his older siblings did to him.
On Nov. 16, 2013, he went on his first date with Chanel Broncheau. They celebrated their sixth anniversary last month. She remembers how he traveled to Kamiah every weekend to see her. They later became engaged and welcomed their son, Easton Francis Higheagle, in 2018. Malique and Chanel were happily anticipating the birth of their daughter in March. Malique said he wanted to have a big family. He loved his kids and ensured Chanel was taken care of always. He made sure to kiss her before leaving for work or, more recently, kissed her pregnant belly, too.
Malique attended schools in Lapwai. He graduated with the Class of 2017. He participated in sports simply for the joy of playing, but didn’t care about excelling in the same way Sierra and Nico did in athletics. He knew where he was talented, so culture and outdoor learning was his sport. He showed his athleticism with the rigors of being a traditional fisherman, hunter and horseman. Malique earned a lot of respect, at a young age, from experienced tribal fishermen for his mastery of many traditional fishing techniques.
He loved being with nature. His favorite places included the Blue Mountains, Rapid River, Imnaha River and buffalo country. He often liked to go cruising in the mountains by himself, but made a special memory when he went alone with his son, Easton, to pick huckleberries last summer. Malique prided himself in being a traditional provider for his family and community.
After high school, he worked for the Nez Perce Tribal Housing Authority and the Nez Perce Fisheries Resource Management Department. In March 2018, he started as a fisheries technician at Dworshak near Orofino. He was recognized for being a hard worker who enjoyed his jobs.
Another important aspect of his Nimiipuu way of life was his active involvement in ceremonies, prayer and going to many sweathouses since he was a baby. He traveled extensively around Indian country to participate in the Native American church. Malique was also an accomplished singer with the Dancing Eagle drum.
As the family met to lovingly prepare for his celebration of life, this question was said aloud: What do you think Malique’s legacy will be? Without missing a beat, the youngest among them, Easton said, “ME!” His family agreed that his greatest achievement was being a family man who openly showed his love and devotion to everyone. His dad, Dom, asks for “good prayers and thoughts for his children to look ahead to their future and good things to come.”
He is survived by his fiancée, Chanel Broncheau-Higheagle; son Easton Francis Higheagle; parents Dom and Jessica Higheagle; sister Sierra Higheagle; brother Nico Higheagle; and grandmothers Evelyn Higheagle and Nora Dishion, all of Lapwai; his grandfather, Jess (Debbie) Erevia, of Hermiston, Ore.; his second parents, Lee and Ramona Whiteplume, of Lapwai; his uncles and aunts, Jeff and Tammy Dixson, Anthony Jr. and Billie Higheagle, Mike and Eva Hayes, Miguel and Angel Moreno (godparents), Laloni Aytch, Sosena Hernandez, Junior Erevia and Destiny Erevia; and numerous other grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Anthony Higheagle Sr.; by one child because of miscarriage; his uncle, Juan Higheagle; and brother Johnathon Matheson.
A nondenominational sharing will start at 5 p.m. today followed by a memorial and Walasat service at 7 p.m., both at the Nimiipuu Longhouse near Spalding. On Wednesday, a sunrise service will start at 6:30 a.m. at the Nimiipuu Longhouse. Quanah Matheson of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe will officiate on both days. Burial will follow at Jonah Cemetery near Sweetwater.
Vassar-Rawls of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements.
Donations for his family can be made at Lewis Clark Credit Union in Malique Higheagle’s name or on his GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/maliquehigheagle.