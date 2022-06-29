Malachi Isaac Baca, age 26, of Cottonwood, passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Troy, Mont.
Malachi grew up in and attended school in Cottonwood. He had a restless, adventurous spirit and called many places in Idaho and Montana home over the years. He loved trying new things and going new places.
He loved animals, enjoyed snowboarding, riding motorcycles, fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. He worked in construction doing drywall, concrete work and had a natural talent for welding. He always worked hard and took pride in what he did. Malachi didn’t know a stranger, being genuinely friendly to everyone, and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was loyal to his friends and family, who will miss him greatly.
Malachi leaves behind his mother, Sharmon (Keith) Becker, of Cottonwood; father, Brian Baca, of Rathdrum, Idaho; brother, Dominic (Viridianna) Walker, of Pullman; and his grandparents, Sandra Walker, of Cottonwood, and Theodore Baca, of Coeur d’Alene. He is also survived by his stepbrothers, Kevin Becker, of Cottonwood, Kenneth Becker, of Ferdinand, and Randy Becker, of Farmington, N.M. Malachi is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dennis Walker, grandmother, Dorothea Baca, and stepgrandparents, Richard and Marilyn Becker.
A memorial service for Malachi with a potluck dinner will take place at 3 p.m. July 7 at the Cottonwood City Hall.