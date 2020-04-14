Makayla Lynn Miller passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Tyler, Texas, from a four-wheeler accident.
Makayla was born Feb. 6, 2001, in Richland, Wash. In 2002, she moved to Pomeroy. She was active in many activities from dance lessons, swim team, cheer camps and 4-H growing up. She was an FBLA and FFA member, where she competed in many events and showed animals throughout junior high and high school. Makayla was very competitive from showing animals, playing sports, competing in rodeo and family game nights. Makayla competed in cross country and went to State her eighth, ninth and 10th grade years, receiving all-league all three years. She placed fifth in State in the 1 mile in track, and played volleyball her senior year where they placed third at State.
Makayla loved rodeo. She competed in the Central Idaho Rodeo Association, Cayuse Jr. Rodeo Association in barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping and goat tying, which was her favorite. Makayla was princess for the 2018 Pro Rodeo Lewiston Roundup Association. She enjoyed traveling to all the different rodeos, meeting many people whose friendship and memories she cherished. The bust-out wall runs were her favorite, where she could ride as close to the rail as she could get. She volunteered many times for the Rascal Rodeo, which is a special needs rodeo that was dear to her heart. She loved cheering on those kids and seeing their big smiles. With the love of rodeo came her love of Western fashion. She was so excited to put together outfits, talk with boutique owners and help anyone get a look just for them.
Makayla wasn’t one to back down from hard work. At an early age, she helped on the farm and worked harvest in the summer. During the school year, she worked at Twisted Wire coffee shop as a barista up until she graduated high school. She accepted a position in Chelan, Wash., with the U.S. Forest Service as a wildland firefighter. She pushed herself to make their manifest team and went on her first fire in the Alaska fire of 2019. When she came back from her fire assignment, she and her co-workers went sky diving. She was hooked and went to do two more jumps later on.
Makayla graduated from Pomeroy High School in 2019 as salutatorian of her class. She went to Washington State University and joined Delta Gamma sorority. After finishing her first semester, she decided to take a break from school and she moved to Stephenville, Texas. Makayla made so many friends in a short time with a lasting impression. She was a Texan through and through even for the short time she lived there. Texas was where she belonged. It was her plan to go back to Chelan this summer and fight fires, then return to Texas in the late fall. Makayla had worked at Beans & Franks Coffee Shop as a barista and at Paisley Reese Boutique. She had a smile that could light up a room and make everyone feel welcomed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Betty and Gary Lawrence, Gary Miller, Clyde Miller and Jim Shawley.
She is survived by her mother, Tracie Shawley (Derek), father Jason Miller (Kathy), brother Kyle Miller (Sadie), sister Kelsi Miller, sister Cheyenne King (Clayton), brother Tyler Fishback, brother Lane Shawley, numerous niece/nephews, aunts/uncles, grandparents and cousins.
While her time with us was short, her impact was large. Don’t wait on adventures, take the chances and live with no regrets. Makayla, you will always be in our hearts, forever missed, and never forgotten.
Donations can be made to in honor of Makayla Miller to Rascal Rodeo (special needs rodeo), mailed to P.O. Box 811, Pomeroy, WA 99347 and Makayla Miller Memorial Fund for scholarship fund, mailed to P.O. Box 910, Connell, WA 99326.
A celebration of life will be held in Pomeroy with a date to be determined.