Mahlon H. Daugherty passed away at home in Lewiston on Wednesday, Dec, 9, 2020, at the age of 90.
He was born on Sept. 23, 1930, in Roaring Spring, Pa., to Malvin and Elizabeth (Wilson) Daugherty.
He graduated from Canonsburg High School and then attended the University of Pittsburgh, from which he received a degree in chemical engineering. Mahlon worked with the Reynolds Metals Corporation for a short time in Corpus Christi, Texas, before settling in Broadview Heights, Ohio. He enjoyed a long and successful career as an expert in technology licensing with the Diamond Shamrock Corp. at its Cleveland headquarters. He moved to Lewiston in 2004 to be closer to his daughter and her family. Mahlon loved working in his yard, home improvement and his hobby of hand-dipping chocolates.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jamie; daughter, Nora (Gary) Mayton of Lewiston; son, Robert of Bexley, Ohio; and grandchildren, Brian Mayton of Somerville, Mass., Alex Mayton of Lewiston and Shari Daugherty of Bexley, Ohio.
He was much admired and loved. He will be missed.