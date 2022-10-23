Maggie Ogden

Magdalyn Louise Ogden. Maggie. Mags. McSwaggy. Maga Moo.
Maggie burst into the world (almost literally on the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane) on Oct. 7, 2004. She was called home to heaven on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, near Phoenix, while she was on the way to see the sunrise in the Grand Canyon to celebrate her 18th birthday with her roommates Abriauna Hoffman (Clarkston) and Hunter Balberi (Hawaii); all now deceased due to an impaired driver striking their vehicle.
She is survived by her loving parents Samantha and Patrick Ogden of Clarkston; her sisters Ruth and Ella; grandparents Janet and Lloyd Ogden; uncles Ben (Lisa) Lesh and Jeff Ogden; aunts Andrea (Dave) Rossall and Janelle Adams; and numerous cousins. She was cherished by her friends, who she accumulated everywhere she went, from state sporting tournaments to DECA to her new college experience at Grand Canyon University, including roommate Madison Mitchell.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Patricia and Tony Lesh, and paternal grandfather Dan Taylor.
Maggie always stood out, both in stature and charisma. As a baby, she grew quickly and was always tall for her age. In second and third grades, she loved her fedora and wore it everywhere. In her adolescent years, she loved to thrift and wear her hippy, skateboard outfits wherever she went. She loved all animals, despite being very allergic. She rescued birds, a duck named Bruce, a mouse, and probably more. She would sneak them in the car or into her room, thinking her parents didn’t know. She also loved to catch snakes and was fascinated by them, even when others recoiled. Maggie always saw the good.
Soon it became apparent she was skilled in multiple sports, including: basketball, soccer, tennis and archery. She loved going to practice and having fun with her teammates. Maggie’s coaches and teachers were very instrumental in setting the bar high and being strong role models for her. Maggie constantly strived to get better, seeking feedback from others so she could grow and improve. Maggie would take even the harshest criticism and turn it into something to be thankful for, writing it in her journal to remind her and to look back upon so she could see her wins in improvement.
Maggie was a proud Bantam and a 2022 graduate of Clarkston High School, where she was a standout student, leader, athlete and volunteer. She had dreams of becoming a physician assistant after college.
Honoring Maggie’s love of life, her family encourages others to live by her mantra to “Manifest Your Reality.” To write down your goals and post it where you can see it every day. Then be thankful when your goals become true. They will be watching for butterflies and rainbows, Maggie’s favorites, and encourages her loved ones to do the same.
Her celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Echo Hills Church, 3215 Echo Hills Drive, Lewiston. Malcom’s Brown-Wann Funeral Home of Lewiston is in charge of arrangements. There will be no separate visitation. The cremation dedication will take place privately at a later time.
The family wishes to thank Grand Canyon University for the empathetic handling of this tragedy and so many friends and loved ones who have encouraged the family on this difficult journey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Maggie’s name to P1FCU or the Ogden Family GoFundMe account gofund.me/93a32429.