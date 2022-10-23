Maggie Ogden

Magdalyn Louise Ogden. Maggie. Mags. McSwaggy. Maga Moo.

Maggie burst into the world (almost literally on the Maple Street Bridge in Spokane) on Oct. 7, 2004. She was called home to heaven on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, near Phoenix, while she was on the way to see the sunrise in the Grand Canyon to celebrate her 18th birthday with her roommates Abriauna Hoffman (Clarkston) and Hunter Balberi (Hawaii); all now deceased due to an impaired driver striking their vehicle.