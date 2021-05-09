Magen Marlene Schlieper DePriest, 36, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, May 1, 2021, in her home.
She was born Jan. 21, 1985, to Greg and Nancy Schlieper in Orofino. After graduation from Orofino High School, she moved to Logan, Utah, to live near her mom. She was employed at ICON Fitness Company for 12 years. She later moved to northern Idaho and finally settled in Clarkston. She married Marcus DePriest in 2018.
Growing up, Magen enjoyed being on the water, water skiing, tubing and fishing with her dad. She also loved singing, dancing, drill team and cheerleading. Magen always greeted people with a smile and was very loving to everyone she knew in her life.
She is survived by her husband, Marcus DePriest; dad Greg (Terri) Schlieper; mom Nancy Schlieper; brothers Reggie (Tonya) Schlieper and Kaden Schlieper; nephew Taylor Schlieper; and grandparents Larry and Karon Schlieper. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Marlene Pitcher, of Utah.
After cremation, she will be laid to rest in the Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, Utah. Arrangements are under the direction of the Merchants Funeral Home in Clarkston. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in Magen’s name.