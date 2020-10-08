Madonna Marlene Ehrsam, 83, of Lewiston, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
She was born July 14, 1937, in Laona Wis., to Earl and Bessie (Brewer) Adams.
At an early age, Donna and her family moved to Orofino, where she later graduated from Orofino High School in 1954.
Donna married Thomas C. Dickson in October 1955, and they had three children. They later divorced.
She eventually met the love of her life, Kenneth E. Ehrsam, and the two of them were married Jan. 15, 1972, in Lewiston. Later in life, she cared for him as he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He passed away in 2004.
Donna was employed as a billing clerk for Clearwater Power Co. of Lewiston from 1966 until her retirement in 1997. During those years, one of the many highlights she enjoyed was dressing up and celebrating Halloween with her co-workers. Early on in her life, she became a member of the Rebekah Lodge with her sisters.
In her retirement, Donna joined the Moose Lodge in Clarkston and enjoyed volunteering, socializing and attending dances.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. She was also an animal lover and especially loved her two dogs, Dodi and Sugar.
Donna is survived by her brother, James (Rose) Adams; son Thomas D. Dickson; daughters Tamara L. (Dan) Mackey and Kristi L. Stoddard; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and her son, Kevin J. Dickson.
A private graveside service will be held at Weseman Cemetery in Orofino.
Please visit the online guestbook and leave a condolence at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.