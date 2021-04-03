Mackenzie Elizabeth Miller was born May 12, 2005, and passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in a car accident.
She was preceded in death by her grandpa Michael Miller Sr. and grandma Karen Miller, grandpa Ed Galloway and sister Alexia Galloway.
She is survived by her father, Michael B. Miller Jr., grandma Sherry Miller, great-uncle Jackie Ray Mayfield, aunt Kim and cousin John Ryan Miller; mother, Elizabeth, and brother Skyler Miller, grandmother Carole Galloway, uncle Ryan, aunt Sara, cousins Abi and Wyatt Cook, uncle Nik and cousin Collin Galloway, aunt Callie and cousins Cassidy and Mya Manfull.
Mackenzie attended Kendrick High School as a junior, serving as Associated Student Body treasurer/secretary for her class and had worked hard to graduate a year early; planning on joining the ROTC to study combat psychology upon graduation. She worked in the deli at Phil’s, making wonderful coffees and mastering fried chicken for the community to enjoy.
She loved snowboarding, creating with her art and showing off her musical flair with her saxophone, along with playing volleyball and hanging out with friends, chasing the sunset. She especially adored her little cousins. Mackenzie shared her bright smile, contagious laugh and beautiful strawberry blond hair with the world. No one could ever be sad when she was around. A definite light to everyone’s world who knew her, she will never be forgotten.
A community memorial will be held at the KHS football field at 3 p.m. April 11. All are welcome to attend; please bring your favorite memories and stories to share.
In Mackenzie’s honor, accounts have been set up at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union and GoFundMe.com. Donations will help with funeral costs and also go to the music program at Kendrick High School.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.