Mabel Lena Wedding Hunt left us Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Life Care Center in Lewiston, where she had been residing. She was well loved and will be missed by her family and friends.
She was born Aug. 15, 1932, to Acie and Marie Agnes Cyr Wedding, in Council, Idaho.
She married Lyle Hunt on Aug. 4, 1951, in Weippe, and had seven children. Lena and Lyle later divorced, in 1972.
She was a cook at the Ramrod in Lewiston, the Gateway Inn in Asotin and Donald’s in Lapwai.
She enjoyed quilting, which her daughter, Lynn, and granddaughter, Tonia, picked up from her. She liked to fish but wouldn’t eat them. She also enjoyed her family, loved the outdoors and loved to drive the rolling hills in Weippe. She had a handful with seven children, but all were successful and learned a lot from her. She loved her dogs and cats. Puzzles were another one of her favorite pastimes.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Carol) Hunt, of Culdesac, and her daughters, Kathy (Sam) Cash, of Lewiston, Connie (Rocky) Pool, of Spokane, Bonnie (Terry) Temple, of Bonnie Lake, Wash., Lynn (Robert) Boyle, of Ridgecrest, Calif., and Susan Atkinson, of Lewiston; 11 grandkids; 12 great-grandkids; five great-great-grandkids; and three great-great-grandkids on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Acie and Agnes; her brothers, Charles, Glen and Frank; her oldest daughter, Shirley; and a grandson, Mike.
Services to follow at a later date.