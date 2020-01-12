M. Maxine Henderson passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Yakima.
She was born July 5, 1925, at her home in rural Idaho. She attended a one-room schoolhouse before graduation from Reubens High School at 16. She attended the University of Idaho. She married her lifelong best friend, Wynne, and helped him manage their family wheat farm on the Camas Prairie. He passed away in 2005.
During her life, she was active in church and whatever community project needed to be done. She especially enjoyed serving as Queen of the Nile (Lewiston). She lived a life of gracious hospitality, believing it was a spiritual calling. She was blessed with a joyful outlook. She especially treasured her close relationship with her grandsons, Mark and Wes Maples.
She is survived by her son, Tom Henderson; her daughter, Dr. Marj Henderson; her son-in-law, Dr. Mike Maples; and her grandsons, Mark and Wes Maples.
She wanted her friends and family to know she hopes to keep playing ’40s dance tunes on the grand piano in heaven.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pacific Northwest University (PNWU) scholarship fund, and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936 who is caring for the family.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.