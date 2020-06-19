On Sunday, June 14, 2020, we lost our mother, M. Ellen Watson, after a brief time at Living Springs Residential Care, in Lewiston.
Mother was born on Aug. 12, 1941, in Summit, N.J., to James W. Abel Jr. and Ruth M. Abel. She was the oldest sister born into a military family. In her youth, she also lived in Japan and Germany during her father’s overseas assignments.
She was named Margaret and for some reason detested that name for herself. She loved the name for others but hated to be called Margaret. She would correct anyone who called her Margaret, even into her final days.
Mother met the love of her life, Gerald (Gary) E. Watson, when she was in high school, but she didn’t really realize he was the one until later on, even though everyone else knew it. They were married June 17, 1961. Once Gary was released from the U.S. Army, they moved to Potlatch to start a family and grow a loving home. The Cuban Missile Crisis changed those plans; Father was recalled to the Army, so they up and moved to Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where Brian was born April 30, 1962. Luckily, the crisis defused and they traveled across the country again, back to Idaho, with their new baby in tow.
The early years were difficult as Father worked at the sawmill and Mother took care of the home. The city girl from New Jersey learned to milk cows, chop firewood, drive a big truck, change a tire and many other chores that needed done on their little plot. Mother was always amazed that she was able to learn those things and take care of the home during that time.
On Aug. 14, 1964, Bret was born in Moscow, with a flat tire on the car as they were driving in from Potlatch. The family moved to Moscow shortly after and stayed until the winter of ’69 hit — 20 below zero and 6 feet of snow — and Father said, “We’re moving to the valley.” So come the summer of ’70, they bought a mobile home and settled in the Orchards.
When they first moved to Lewiston, they joined the Newcomers Club and met friends who have lasted a lifetime. Mother made the trailer a home and was a homemaker until the kids got older and she decided to go to work. She worked at Orchards School as an aide and playground monitor for a couple of years before taking a job at Potlatch Corp. After about 10 years at Potlatch, she and Gary bought into their dream, purchasing Hells Canyon Tours from Floyd and Grace Held, later renaming it as Snake Dancer Excursions. Father ran the boat tours while Mother cooked the homemade lunches and booked all the trips. For the first few years, Mother continued to work at Potlatch and do all the work for the business, but soon realized the tour business needed her full-time attention. The next 10 years were probably their best and busiest time of their lives as they worked at taking thousands of guests to see the beauty of Hells Canyon, all while maintaining their 6-acre “ranch” on the edge of town and helping raise their three grandsons.
Jason, Zac and Devin loved their grandma and grandpa, and the grandparents relished the time they got with them. The property was great, Papa and Gramma always had time for them, even between Mother cooking her famous river chicken and Pops maintaining the boat, horses, cows and acreage. They sold the business in 1996 as they were tiring of fighting the Forest Service (or “forest circus,” Father would call it) to keep the business profitable and looked forward to true retirement. Sadly, some years after, Gary would start to show signs of Alzheimer’s and eventually lose his battle to the horrible disease in 2013. Mother carried on the best she could, but was devastated by losing the love of her life.
In early 2016, we had the blessing of finding our brother, Gary Moldevany. Gary was born Aug. 14, 1960, and because of parental and societal pressures of the time, Mother had to let her oldest son go. He was lovingly adopted by wonderful parents soon thereafter. We are all so happy to have found Gary, as he has been able to come and visit, becoming close to his birth mother, and is now a forever part of our family.
Ellen is survived by her sons, Gary Moldevany (Heather), of Hackettstown, N.J., Brian Watson (Niki Hermanson), of Seattle, Bret Watson (Dianna Lineberry), of Lewiston; grandsons Jason Watson, of Seattle, Zac Watson (Alivia Allen), of Clarkston, and Devin Watson (Kassidy Morikawa), of Lincoln, Calif.; great-grandchildren Arianna Ellen, age 10, and Raylen, age 4; sister Dorothy Burke, of Norwood, Pa.; brother Jim Abel (Judy), of Lititz, Pa.; sister-in-law Ellene Davis (Wayne); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Ellis Watson and Mitzi Cordeau (Alfred); and brother-in-law Thomas Burke.
Many thanks to the dedicated doctors, nurses and staff at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. A very special thank you to the wonderful staff at Advanced Health Care of Lewiston; you made Mother feel like family and took such loving care of her the entire time. Thank you to the hospice nurses, Ali and Pat, and the people at Living Springs for helping Mother so much at the end; you are all truly angels on Earth.
A graveside service is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston. A small gathering will follow at the indoor facility located on the grounds of Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that individuals may make a gift to Interlink Inc. of Clarkston; or Area Agency on Aging in Lewiston.