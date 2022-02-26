Lynne L. Boyd passed away because of kidney failure Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, with family by her side.
Lynne was born Feb. 2, 1947, to Bruce Young and Nancy Rooke in St. Maries.
She married Gordon Boyd in 1964. They would move to Orofino to raise their family of five. She worked at the local grocery story, Hayes Foods, for years but would find her passion working for Idaho Correctional Institution-Orofino (ICIO) as a correctional officer until retirement.
She enjoyed having her family around her and would host all holidays. She enjoyed spending Sundays going to church with Grandma Stella. She was considered a master seamstress and would make all the grandkids’ Halloween costumes.
She was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Grandma Stella Boyd; son Danny Ray Boyd; and daughter-in-law Tammy Clark.
She is survived by son James Boyd; daughter Mary Kuykendall (Galen); daughter Michelle Keenan (Kevin); daughter Nichole Curtis; numerous grandkids, nieces and nephews; and one great-granddaughter.
A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. March 5 at Ernie’s Steakhouse, 2305 Nez Perce Drive, Lewiston.