Lynn Marie Watson Greene passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born to Ralph and Evelyn (Kimble) Watson on Sept. 10, 1945. She was delivered by a midwife in Pomeroy. She grew up in the farming community of Mayview in Pomeroy and enjoyed living on the family farm. Her family was very involved in the Pomeroy Christian Church, where she was in Jobs Daughters. She took piano lessons and was a member of a 4-H club in food and clothing. She attended school in Pomeroy and graduated from high school in 1963. She loved being a Pomeroy Pirate cheerleader in junior high and high school and enjoyed all the games. Her parents would drive her and her fellow cheerleaders to all the away games. She was known to have a small appetite. She remembers stopping for hamburgers with the basketball team and her friend Jacky would pay for her hamburger if she ate it all, which she never could. That was a standard offer at every game. She attended college for one year at Eastern Washington College (now EWU) in secretarial studies.
She married her high school sweetheart, Billy E. Greene, in Coeur d’Alene in 1964. The marriage ended in divorce in 2000. Together they had two children: a son, Kenneth, and a daughter, Kimberly. She was a homemaker and mother when her children were growing up and later worked as a medical receptionist at Southway Internists in Lewiston, for 24 years. After retirement she began volunteering at the Asotin County Food Bank and Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She loved working at Tri-State as a Blue Angel and developed many good friendships there. She never wanted to miss a day and often volunteered to work extra shifts. She also joined the Red Hat Society for a time.
Lynn loved her family, yard sales, brunch with friends and her volunteer work. She had fond memories of her younger years living on the family farm and growing up in Pomeroy. She looked forward each month to getting together with her high school classmates for brunch/lunch and enjoyed their conversations and reminiscing. Lynn and her family spent many years traveling to rodeo events, team roping and O-Mok-Sees. Lynn would often serve as announcer, timer or bookkeeper while her family competed in the events. She was very involved in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives. She supported her children in all of their numerous sports and activities, rarely missing an event. She was an avid sports fan of the Genesee Bulldogs, attending as many of her grandchildren’s numerous games as possible through the years. She also enjoyed following Gonzaga men’s basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. She enjoyed reading and always had a book she was working on that she would read each evening before bed. Her favorite music was country and her favorite character was Eeyore. She also had a strong love for animals. She had bird feeders at her home and loved to watch the birds, and she enjoyed walks along the Clarkston side of the Snake River levee feeding the squirrels. Some of her favorite pastimes were playing spider solitaire, watching “Family Feud” and other game shows, and enjoying her mocha drinks. She was a very sweet, loving and caring person, had a great sense of humor, sometimes a little stubborn and independent, was content with a simple life and enjoyed the little things. She will be forever remembered and dearly missed. We are comforted that Lynn is with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and faithful companions Missy the dog and Scamp the cat.
She is survived by her son, Ken (Molly) Greene, of Meridian, and daughter Kim, (David) Burt, of Genesee; granddaughters Brittney and Courtney Burt, and Bekah and Rachel Johnson; grandson Derek Burt; and brother Dennis (Shirley) Watson.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choice.
She has been cremated and will be buried at the Vineland Cemetery in Clarkston with a graveside service and reception at a later date this spring.