Lynn Marie Watson Greene

Lynn Marie Watson Greene passed away unexpectedly at her home Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born to Ralph and Evelyn (Kimble) Watson on Sept. 10, 1945. She was delivered by a midwife in Pomeroy. She grew up in the farming community of Mayview in Pomeroy and enjoyed living on the family farm. Her family was very involved in the Pomeroy Christian Church, where she was in Jobs Daughters. She took piano lessons and was a member of a 4-H club in food and clothing. She attended school in Pomeroy and graduated from high school in 1963. She loved being a Pomeroy Pirate cheerleader in junior high and high school and enjoyed all the games. Her parents would drive her and her fellow cheerleaders to all the away games. She was known to have a small appetite. She remembers stopping for hamburgers with the basketball team and her friend Jacky would pay for her hamburger if she ate it all, which she never could. That was a standard offer at every game. She attended college for one year at Eastern Washington College (now EWU) in secretarial studies.

She married her high school sweetheart, Billy E. Greene, in Coeur d’Alene in 1964. The marriage ended in divorce in 2000. Together they had two children: a son, Kenneth, and a daughter, Kimberly. She was a homemaker and mother when her children were growing up and later worked as a medical receptionist at Southway Internists in Lewiston, for 24 years. After retirement she began volunteering at the Asotin County Food Bank and Tri-State Memorial Hospital. She loved working at Tri-State as a Blue Angel and developed many good friendships there. She never wanted to miss a day and often volunteered to work extra shifts. She also joined the Red Hat Society for a time.