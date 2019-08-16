Lynn Marie (Paris) Bleth, 64, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones, at Guardian Angel Homes in Lewiston.
Lynn was born May 22, 1955, in Lewiston, to Wayne and Bette (Lintula) Paris. She was the oldest of three girls.
Lynn moved with her family from Lewiston to Culdesac when she was around 3 years old. During her younger years, she loved camping with her family, catching frogs (and an occasional water snake), playing and riding bikes with the neighbor kids, being a part of the neighborhood kiddie parades and circuses and playing with, and dressing up, the family pets.
The family later moved to Rock Creek and then on to Rock Creek Ranch, the family farm, where Lynn drove harvest truck, fell in love with horses (especially Peanuts), helped with cattle drives and sometimes helped her dad pull calves.
Lynn attended grades first through 12th at Culdesac school and graduated in 1973. She married Michael “Timothy” Wiese and they welcomed their only child, Todd Bouvier Wiese, on July 22, 1974. Their relationship later ended in divorce.
On Feb. 14, 1983, Lynn married the love of her life, her soul mate, Duane “Du-Wood” Bleth. During their years together, they camped at Shipwreck Beach, Lime Point and Bear Barr, where she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, listening to music and fishing.
Lynn is survived by her husband of 35 years, Duane Bleth, at their Clarkston home; her son, Todd (Chrystal) Wiese, of Asotin; her step-children, Kevin Bleth, of Clarkston, Darwin (Heather) Bleth, of Spokane, and Ann Heindl, of Missoula, Mont.; sisters Gay (Tim) Miller, of Craigmont, and Ann McCann, of Lewiston; grandchildren Justin McCullough, Kylene Wiese, Austin Pond, Austin, Dylan and Cameron Bleth, and Samantha, Elizabeth and Logan Heindl; Tyler Widman, who also had a special place in her heart; and her nieces, nephews and cousins, all of whom she loved.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandparents, “Gonkie” Opal (Shaw) Dixon and William Lintula, and Louis and Greeta (Parkins) Paris; and her sweet little dachshund, Ariel.
At Lynn’s request, cremation has taken place and her ashes will be sprinkled in Hells Canyon, where Lynn and Duane made many special memories together.