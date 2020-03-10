Lynn M. Bossow, 73, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Lewiston.
Lynn was born June 20, 1946, in Elgin, Ill., to Martin and Violet Simon. She attended Crystal Lake Community High School and graduated in 1964. After graduation, she was employed at Northern Illinois Gas Co., where she met her husband, John T. Bossow Jr.
John and Lynn were married May 17, 1969. They moved to Yakima and later to Lewiston, where Lynn was employed by the Clearwater Lumber Company in Spalding. In 1972, because of a family illness, she and her husband returned to Illinois, where they made their home for the next 14 years. In 1986, they were able to return to Lewiston, which they had grown to love.
Lynn was employed at Lewis-Clark State College in the Nursing and Health Sciences Division for 20 years. She retired in July 2007. She was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed fishing, camping, reading and playing the organ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 2010; her brother, David Simon (Sandi), of East Louisburg, Ohio, in 2020; and her sister, Yvonne Payne, of Bessemer, Mich., in 2019. Survivors include one sister, Lauretta Stofferhan, of Rockford, Ill.; and her brother-in-law, Floyd Payne; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
The body has been cremated and a memorial service and reception will be held by her nephew, Aaron J. Bossow (Kathy), niece Monica A. Morrison (Tom) and nephew Craig F. Bossow (Lindy) from 3-5 p.m. April 4 at the Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston.