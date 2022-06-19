Lynn Arthur Reddekopp, 79, died peacefully Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Avalon Progressive Care in Clarkston. Lynn was a 1961 graduate of St. Maries High School. He went on to get a bachelor of science degree in AgEcon at the University of Idaho.
Lynn married Barbara Allen White in 1970. He worked as a real estate appraiser for Western Appraisals and Surveys for 38 years before retiring. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, the Elks Club and was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow award from Lions Club International.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Barbara; their three daughters, Marla Tacito, Julianne Reddekopp and Beth Reddekopp; all of the greater Portland, Ore., area; their three grandchildren, Dalen Murphy, Robert Tacito and Wren Reddekopp; their bonus children, Michelle and Dan Hendersen of Lewiston; and their foreign exchange son, Manuel Nicolaus, of the United Kingdom. Lynn is also survived by an uncle, his brother and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maxine and Arthur.
Barbara would sincerely like to thank the people at Avalon Progressive Care for the wonderful, kind care they took with Lynn in his last month.
A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 920 Eighth Ave. in Lewiston. A luncheon will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Lewis-Clark Lions Club at P.O. Box 272, Lewiston, ID 83501, or the charity of your choice.