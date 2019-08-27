Lynette Lynn Dobson, 43, passed away peacefully among family and friends Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle. Lynette was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer in July 2018.
Lynette was born May 11, 1976, to Ed and Rea Dobson, of Weippe. As a child, she was curious, playful and always up for an adventure. She loved playing with the neighborhood girls, skiing, participating in gymnastics, going for rides with her dad and learning to cook from her mom. She and older sister Michelle were involved in lots of mischief, including a game of hide-and-seek that resulted in Lynette getting stuck in the washing machine.
Graduating from Timberline High School in 1994, Lynette went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Lewis-Clark State College in 1998. Lynette was born to be a teacher, following in the footsteps of both her mother and sister. She loved learning and could turn any discussion into a teachable moment.
Lynette taught for 19 years at Orofino Elementary School. She possessed an uncanny way of engaging students and promoting a positive, fun learning environment. The connections she made with her students continued long after they left her classroom. No matter where Lynette went, she was met with hugs and a smile from former students who commented on how she had changed their lives.
One of the few things that meant more to Lynette than teaching were her two children, Peyton Elise Merry (14) and Reese Layton Merry (12). She loved watching them compete in sporting events and in 4-H. She would do anything for her kids, including enduring months of chemotherapy to prolong her life as long as possible.
Family meant the world to Lynette and she maintained a very close relationship with her parents, Ed and Rea Dobson; sister Michelle Dobson-Sellers; brother-in-law Bill Sellers; and niece and nephew Erin and Carson Sellers.
She loved being an auntie and could be found cheering for the rival Timberline Spartans any time Erin or Carson were playing. Lynette’s mother, Rea, had recently passed away but was always Lynette’s closest friend and someone she had talked to daily. Ed was her rock. He made sure her oil was always changed, that she had good tires and he loved taking her out for weekly lunch dates. Christopher Merry; Ben and Patty Grimm; John and Dolly Cooke; and Bret, Megan, Tate and Olivia Merry were also important parts of Lynette’s extended family.
Cancer may have ravaged Lynette’s body, but it was no match for her amazing spirit. Lynette’s positive outlook on life and inspirational, never-give-up attitude were unparalleled. Not once did she ever utter the slightest word of defeat. She chose to see cancer as a detour, not a roadblock, in life. She found ways to bless others, even while she was fighting her own battle, by spreading love and kindness wherever she went. Lynette would want others to continue her spirit of giving. Please volunteer to causes that are close to your heart, extend a hand to the underdog, show love to the less fortunate, live generously and forgive others. Life is too short to wake up in the morning with regrets.
A celebration of life brunch honoring both Lynette and her mother, Rea, will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 at Deyo Reservoir in Weippe. All close friends, colleagues and family are invited to attend and share stories and memories. Following this brunch, a larger celebration will be held for Lynette at 1 p.m. at the Best Western Lodge at River’s Edge in Orofino. Everyone who knew and loved Lynette is invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to the Lynette Dobson Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has been established at Lewis Clark Credit Union.