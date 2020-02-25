It is with great sadness the family of Lynae Gibbs, 62, announce her passing Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. Lynae has earned her wings.
Lynae was born Aug. 3, 1957, in Reno, Nev., to Iola and Russell Winkle. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, Andrew and FaithAnn Dotson; her sister, Shannon (Clark) Heath; her brother, Fred (Betty) Amen; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
For those who knew Lynae, they were blessed by her generosity, her selflessness, love for others and her love of the Lord.
Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Granite Lake Community Church, 231 Fifth St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations for assistance with funeral expenses. Donations can be made at P1FCU under Lynae Gibbs.