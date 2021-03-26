Lyle Green, 67, of Culdesac, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, March 15, 2021.
Lyle was born in Soap Lake, Wash., on the Larson Air Force Base, to Nancy Spoor and Lyle Crawford Jr. His father passed away when Lyle was very young; in 1958, his mother married Trevis Green, who raised Lyle as his own son. They lived in the towns of Brewster, Yakima, Ione, Spokane and Kellogg, and then settled in Clarkston in 1967.
Lyle attended Charles Francis Adams High School, where he played multiple sports, football and baseball being his favorite. He graduated in 1972 and joined the U.S. Army in 1977. He was stationed in Berlin, Germany, and helped guard the Berlin Wall at Checkpoint Charlie. Lyle was honorably discharged in 1983. He worked with a few companies before he was hired on at Potlatch Mill, now Clearwater Paper, retiring from there in 2014, after 26 years.
Lyle enjoyed the outdoors, taking drives with his dog Lizzy to his parents’ cabin in the Blues, hunting, fishing and camping. He also was a lover of motorcycles and going for rides with his friends.
Lyle is survived by his two children, Todd Green and Jennifer Rosen; his parents, Nancy and Trevis Green; his brothers Tim Green and Trevis Green Jr.; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents and younger brother Tracy Green.
Family and friends will be notified of Lyle’s celebration of life at a later date.