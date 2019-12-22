Lyla Marie (Harris) Manning, 90, died peacefully Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Spokane.
Lyla was born July 16, 1929, the oldest of five children, to David Lafe and Marie Oma Harris in Morrill, Neb. Her family moved numerous times throughout the Midwest before settling in Caldwell, Idaho, where Lyla graduated from high school in 1947.
She worked in the corn and potato fields and provided care for her younger siblings. She also worked as a secretary for a short time until she married Donald R. Manning on April 15, 1949. They moved to Sunnyside, Wash., for two years, and then to the family farm in Grangeville. There they raised their three daughters.
Lyla loved gardening, cooking, sewing, camping and fishing. She loved getting dressed up and going out to dance. She was kind, caring and her family came first. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, generating sleepovers whenever she could.
Retiring in Yuma, Ariz., was a bright spot in Lyla’s life. She enjoyed the social interactions with the “snowbirds” and the adventures she and Don experienced. After 10 years, Lyla’s desire to be close to family brought them back to Grangeville and Lewiston, where they were active in various service organizations and car clubs.
Two years after Don’s passing in 2010, she moved to Spokane, where she remained until her passing. Lyla will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by two daughters, Shari Smith (Randy) and Lori Haugen (Brian), all of Spokane; a sister, Karen Molina, of Aberdeen, Idaho; four grandchildren, Dioncia Miles (Ron), of Lake Stevens Wash., Michael Smith (Kim), of Seattle, Monica Abbott (Mike), of Spokane Valley, Wash., and Drew Lindsley, of Boise; and six great-grandchildren, Onika and Gabrielle Miles, Keagan and Marek Smith, and Ryan and Alyssa Abbott.
Lyla was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Donald R. Manning; daughter Vicki (Manning) Geis; brothers Charley and Jim Harris; parents Dave and Marie Harris; and sister Norma (Harris) Potter.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Prairie View Cemetery, Grangeville, under the charge of Mountain View Funeral Home of Lewiston. A reception will follow immediately after in the Methodist Church Fireside Room in Grangeville.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Shriners Hospitals for Children.