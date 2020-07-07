Lyla G. Simmons, 95, of Caldwell, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at a Caldwell care center.
Lyla was born Oct. 28, 1924, to Clifford and Verna Donna Dew Ankney at Calgary, Alberta, Canada. When she was a young girl, the family moved to Sweetwater and she graduated from Lapwai High School in 1942. Following her graduation, she attended Lewis-Clark Normal Nursing School for two years. She married Doyle Maynard Simmons on March 4, 1944, at Lewiston. They lived in Lapwai until moving to Grangeville in 1965. She worked at Parkhill Manor Nursing Home from 1970 until 1979, then worked providing home day care from 1979 until 1990. They moved to Lewiston in June 1990 and Mr. Simmons passed away in 1991. She moved to Middleton in October 2015.
She was a member of the Orchards Community Church in Lewiston, the Grangeville Elks Auxilliary (she was a lifetime member) and the Grangeville Booster Club.
She is survived by her children, Bette Jo Madden (Larry), of Middleton, Patty Cox, of Middleton, and Russell Simmons (Carla), of Grangeville. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Diann Irving; and siblings Glenn Ankney, Zelma Gurrell, Etha McCelland, Wayne Ankney, Elton Ankney, Jack Ankney and Lloyd Ankney.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Blackmer Funeral Home. Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Blackmer Funeral Home in Grangeville. Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens.
The family suggests memorial contribution may be made to the Grangeville Booster Club in care of Blackmer Funeral Home, 305 N. Mill St., Grangeville, ID 83530. Send condolences to the family at blackmerfuneralhome.com.