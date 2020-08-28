Lydda E. “Peggy” Schneider, of Moscow, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her children. She was 95 years old.
Peggy was born Dec. 27, 1924, in Lakefield, Minn., to Michael G. and Lydda M. Fetcho. She grew up in Minnesota until she turned 11, then moved to Washington, graduating from Riverside High School. She married her beloved Frank on April 26, 1943, in Deer Park, Wash., shortly before America entered World War II. Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy and she lived with her parents at home while he was away. The war ended and Frank returned to his career with the Union Pacific Railroad.
Peggy moved with him to several small towns in Washington and Oregon, then, in 1966, they made their final move to Moscow. Peggy had several short-term jobs while raising her children, and when her youngest was in high school, she went to work for the University of Idaho as a breakfast and lunch cook. Peggy was an energetic person and loved interacting with the students who worked as hashers.
Frank and Peggy were both active parishioners of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. Peggy served as a eucharistic minister and most notably sang in the choir until the COVID-19 pandemic caused all singing to cease.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Patrick) Louthian, of Chattaroy, Wash., Joan James, of Moscow, and Pam (Ted) Bradbury, of Portland, Ore.; and her son, Frank (Sandie) Schneider, of Leesburg, Va. She also leaves 13 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She has one surviving sister, Hazel Bowerman, of Columbia Falls, Mont.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank; her sister, Florene Powell; her brother, Myron (Bud) Fetcho; her granddaughter, Peggy Schmit; grandson Mathew Keith Annis; great-grandson Matthew Riley Annis; and great-grandson Peter Louthian.
Peggy is lovingly mourned by her progeny, her neighbors, her former neighbors and her many friends — most of whom were members of the St. Mary’s choir. She will be interred at 11 a.m. today at First Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Deer Park, Wash., with close family attending.
The family suggests memorials be made to St. Mary’s School Foundation, P.O. Box 8485, Moscow, ID 83843; or to the Moscow Volunteer Ambulance Fund.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.