Luningning “Ning” Movido Fuller passed away peacefully in her home with her family at her bedside on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. She was 83 years old at the time of her passing.
Ning was born to Bonifacio and Maria Movido in Carigawa, Leyte, Philippines, a small village in the southern Philippine Islands. She was the sixth of nine children. After losing her mother at an early age, Ning fished with her father to help feed their family by trading seafood for vegetables, meats and rice. After her father died, Ning was raised by her aunt and then eventually moved to Manila to live with her older sister. They relocated to San Antonio Zombales, Philippines. It was there, in 1965, Ning met her husband, Jerome Fuller, a career sailor who was stationed nearby. They were married on July 13th, 1968, honoring their marriage vows ever since. Jerome and Ning had four children, Joanne, Jerry, Tim, and Jack.
Ning and family lived in the Philippines, Portsmouth, N.H., and Sandbank, Scotland, where Ning spent the best five years of her life as a “Navy wife.” Jerome retired in Scotland and brought Ning to Lewiston in 1979. The family has resided here ever since.
Ning was a stay-at-home mom for most of her life until her youngest child turned 16 and she decided to help provide for the family. Ning worked at the Mandarin Pine for 16 years for Joseph and Wanda Teng. Ning loved to travel, gamble and go to auctions with Jerome. Ning was also an avid bowler well into her late 70s and early 80s.
Ning is survived by her husband, Jerome; children Jerry (Sherry), Tim (Sarah) and Jack (Linda); grandchildren Michael Henderson, Jordan Fuller, Ridge Henderson, Tanis Bagby, John Fuller, Jackson Fuller, Joanna Fuller and Makaya Fuller; great-grandchildren Leoric, Dalhia and Brooks. Ning was very fond of her sister-in-law, Cheryl Jenkins and brother-in-law, Jim Jenkins. Ning also has many more nieces and nephews in the Philippines and the U.S.
A special thanks to Jenny and Bree of hospice who showed great compassion for Ning; she looked forward to their visits, and to Martha Barnes, our neighbor who brought food, kindness and support.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, at Mountain View Funeral Home. A viewing will take place beforehand at 1 p.m.