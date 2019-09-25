Luis Daniel Diaz was born May 13, 2003, to Luis Diaz and Sheri Holmes in Chico, Calif. He was preceded in death by his dad.
He moved to Idaho with his mom and sister at the age of 3. He attended preschool through sixth grade at Potlatch Schools. He then moved to Deary and attended seventh grade through 11th. He was taken from us tragically on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, when he fell from Elk Creek Falls near Elk River.
Luis was an amazing, fun-loving kid who had an infectious smile that made an impact wherever he went.
From an early age, he fell in love with the outdoors and loved to drive anything with a motor that could go fast. His other passions included hunting, football, basketball, playing video games and adventures and hanging with his buds.
He leaves behind his mom, Sheri Holmes, and his sister, Angelica Diaz; his niece, Dallas Davis; his maternal grandma, Jean Holmes; uncles Brent Holmes and Joel Holmes; paternal grandparents Luis and Alicia Diaz; uncle Daniel Diaz; and aunts Lupe Flores and Christina Rios; all of their spouses, numerous cousins and extended family and friends that became family. And last but not least, his dog and faithful companion, Oakley.
His services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Deary High School, with a covered-dish meal reception to follow at Deary Community Center.