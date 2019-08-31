Luella Mae Frey, of Moscow, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at her home. She was 88.
She was born Oct. 18, 1930, in Burke, S.D., to Charles and Olive Fish Johnson. She grew up there, attending a country school and graduating from high school. On June 9, 1948, she married Walter L. Frey in Lucas, S.D. They lived on his family farm before moving to California in 1956, settling in Harbor City.
Luella was an accomplished seamstress and, after her children were of school age, she worked at various drapery shops. She later obtained her real estate license when they lived in Redondo Beach, Calif.
They moved to Moscow in 1973 and opened Walt’s Appliance Repair. Luella did the scheduling and kept the books. Walt and Luella closed the store in 2004, and he continued to work for Howard Hughes Appliance, retiring in 2014. Over the years, Luella enjoyed archery, camping in their RV and oil painting. She volunteered and was instrumental in the formation of the Chapter for the Blind and scheduling meetings in Moscow.
She was preceded in death last year by her husband of 70 years, Walt; and a son, Danny. She is survived by her children, son Roland (Anne) Frey and daughter Carolyn Anderson, all of Moscow, and daughter Kathleen (Graham) Church, in Australia. She also leaves nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson and a brother, George Johnson, in Burke, S.D.
In addition to her husband and son, she was also preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
At her request, there will be a small family gathering at the Moscow Cemetery. The family suggest memorials be made to the Idaho Chapter for the Blind.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.net.