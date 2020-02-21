Lucille Newbry, 96, of Clarkston, passed away peacefully Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in the lovely and wonderful care of Riverview Residential and Elite Hospice.
She was born Nov. 16, 1923, in Butler, Okla., to Glen Newcomb and Aletha Phillips. She was the oldest of three children. The family moved to Twin Falls in the late 1930s, where Lucille met and married Everett G. Newbry on May 4, 1942. They made their home in Twin Falls, raising seven children, and then relocated to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley in 1955, where they settled in Clarkston. All of their seven children were Clarkston High School graduates from 1960-69.
Lucille worked at the Heights Markets, Highland Store, Lee Morris Co., all in Clarkston, and the Idaho Department Store in Lewiston.
She is survived by her sons, Dr. Col. Everett and Freda Newbry Jr., of University Place, Wash., Garry and Barb Newbry, of Cheney, Wash., Dennis and Barb Newbry, of Clarkston, and Gaylord and Alison Newbry, of Clarkston; daughters Karen and Don Mathews, of Nine Mile Falls, Wash., and Cheryl and Doug Frary, of Lewiston; 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lucille was preceded in death by her mother and father; son Phillip Newbry; brother Charles Newcomb; and sister Edna Duff. Her husband, Everett, passed away March 15, 2007.
No service is planned. There will be a family graveside service at a later date.
